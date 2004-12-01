Get Cash for College: FAFSA Fest
Do you want to go to college, but worry that you can’t pay for it? Luckily, there is money out there for students who need it. To apply, you need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, or FAFSA. Here are a few facts about the FAFSA that every college-going family should know from the Rochester College Access Network.
-
Saturday October 12: Brockport Downtown Campus 10-12
-
Saturday October 26: East HS 11-1
-
Wednesday November 13: Brockport Downtown Campus 5-7
-
Thursday November 14: MCC Downtown Campus 5-7
-
Saturday December 7: NE College Prep HS 12-2
Want to volunteer for FAFSA Fest? Click here!
What is the FAFSA?
- FAFSA is an online form that asks for financial information about a family in order to determine whether a student is in need of help paying for college. Most students who fill out the FAFSA are eligible for some amount of aid, so it is important to get it done.
- Filling out the FAFSA takes around an hour but it isn’t always easy. That’s where FAFSA Fest comes in! We’re offering students and families free professional assistance to make sure students get as much financial aid as possible.
- The FAFSA is available at www.FAFSA.ED.gov.
Faces of FAFSA Fest
Geovonie P.
Monroe High '16
I'm not sure how it's going to be at college. Is it going to be hard? How am I going to meet people? I'm a little nervous but I'm really excited to find out.
Who and Why?
- FAFSA Fest is open to anyone who needs help filing a FAFSA!
- Filing a FAFSA is the easiest and most important way to get money for college. The FAFSA must be completed every year that a student is attending to college.
- Filing early is important as financial aid is distributed on a “first come, first serve” basis AND programs such as the New York State Education Opportunity Program and Higher Education Opportunity Program fill up quickly.
- FAFSA forms need to be submitted every year you are in college.
Faces of FAFSA Fest
Julisa M.
Wilson High '16
I am a senior at Wilson High and my goal is to work on the next generation of video games. The financial aid I receive by filing my FAFSA at FAFSA Fest will help make that dream a reality.
When and Where?
FAFSA Fest events for 2019-2020 school year:
-
Faces of FAFSA Fest
Shakirah H.
Northeast College Prep '16
I want to attend the Air Force Academy. It would be a great opportunity for a person like me to give back to this great country.
What do I need to bring?
- A parent. It is important to have a parent on hand to file the FAFSA. If a parent is unavailable or does not file taxes, our FAFSA Fest volunteers will assist you as best as they can.
- If possible, your parent must bring his or her 2018 Federal and NYS tax returns and social secruity number of parents and students.
Faces of FAFSA Fest
Karrington M.
World of Inquiry School '16
Karrington M.

World of Inquiry School '16
What else do I need to know?
- The FAFSA is safe. FAFSA is an application that helps students find money for college, overseen by the U.S. Department of Education. Students need to provide social security numbers and other sensitive information, but this information is only used to determine how much aid a student may need. Providing financial information for the FAFSA does not change any benefits you currently receive.
- Each student will need an FSA ID to fill out the FAFSA. Obtaining an FSA ID before the events will speed up the application process but an ID can be created the day of the event. To get an FSA ID, visit https://fsaid.ed.gov/.
Where can I get more information?
More information is available by visiting the Federal Student Aid website- check out their information sheets, videos, tutorials, and more
FAFSA Fest Sponsors
Thanks to all our FAFSA Fest Sponsors and Supporters!
City of Rochester, Rochester City School District, WDKX, REOC, Channel 8-WROC-TV, NYSFAAA, MCC, Roc the Future, Oppenheimer Fund, Glover-Crask Charitable Trust, The Community Foundation, Paychex, Wilson Foundation, ConServe, Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation, MCC Foundation, Advantage FCU, William G. McGowan Charitable Fund, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, ESL Charitable Foundation.